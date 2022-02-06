IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $48.60 on Friday. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $599.72 million, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.90.

In other IRadimed news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $248,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,893. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 62.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IRadimed by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed during the fourth quarter worth about $5,915,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.