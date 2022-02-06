IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRS opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

