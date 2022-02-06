iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935,029 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $62.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $68.08.

