iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,280,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115,526.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000.

IWP stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

