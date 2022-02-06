iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 92.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160,843 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

