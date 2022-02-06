iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $450.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

