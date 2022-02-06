iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $450.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

