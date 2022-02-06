J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

JJSF opened at $150.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.74. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

