James O. Etheredge Sells 1,952 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ACN opened at $347.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.95. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $4,446,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.