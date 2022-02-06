Jet Capital Investors L P Sells 46,000 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jet Capital Investors L P decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 2.6% of Jet Capital Investors L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jet Capital Investors L P’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 70.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 69.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.48. The stock had a trading volume of 496,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.78. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $223.36 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

