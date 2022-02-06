Jetstream Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 160,000 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. Beauty Health accounts for about 4.0% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 1,093.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIN. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.