JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.07 Million

Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post $58.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. JFrog reported sales of $42.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $205.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.40 million to $205.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $269.14 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $273.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in JFrog by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 167,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in JFrog by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after buying an additional 111,987 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 1,504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 490,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,724. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 0.58. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

