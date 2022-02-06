Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.77. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 40,352 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOBY. Barclays began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

