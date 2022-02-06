Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.39

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.39 and last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 4602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($48.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,063.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

