Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%.

NASDAQ:JOUT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,500. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $81.42 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.