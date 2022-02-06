JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $152.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $137.38 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

