Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.