Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

ICLN opened at $18.34 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

