Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

CMC opened at $34.62 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.