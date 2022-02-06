Jump Financial LLC Invests $336,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,483.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,597.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,757.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.07.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.