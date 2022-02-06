Jump Financial LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

