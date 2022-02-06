Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 657,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,311.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $20.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

