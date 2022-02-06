Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIBN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 456,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,526 shares of company stock valued at $420,714 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SIBN stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $653.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
