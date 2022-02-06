JustBet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,535.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $219,505.47 and approximately $1,535.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.86 or 0.07253638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00057244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,589.45 or 0.99929907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006576 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

