Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $94.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $87.91 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -342.22%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $356,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.