KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $100.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004394 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052182 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

