Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaspien from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

KSPN stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.36. Kaspien has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaspien will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaspien by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kaspien by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kaspien by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

