KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

