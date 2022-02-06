KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NICE by 8,254.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 205,546 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

NICE opened at $254.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.10.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

