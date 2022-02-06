KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

BATS IGV opened at $351.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.67 and a 200 day moving average of $404.59. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

