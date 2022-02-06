KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 715 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $51.29 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

