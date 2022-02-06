Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Market Perform

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $41.28 on Friday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.