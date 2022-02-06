Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.83

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.83 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 85852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$75.76 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,278.24.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

