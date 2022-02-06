Kemacoin (KEMA) Hits One Day Volume of $45.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $15,188.10 and approximately $45.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00029934 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 103.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000061 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.