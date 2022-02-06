Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Has $17.68 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.05.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.63 and its 200-day moving average is $262.67. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock worth $40,888,209. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.