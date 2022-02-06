Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.50 Million Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 579,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,500,000. Bloomin’ Brands makes up 2.7% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,752.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 364,862 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.

BLMN stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

