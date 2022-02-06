Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Takes $7.37 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000. Dycom Industries makes up about 1.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $85.43 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

