Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Shares Up 172.3%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) shares shot up 172.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 2,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Key Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services; Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services. The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells.

