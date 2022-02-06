Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Shares Up 172.3%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) shares shot up 172.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 2,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.
Key Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEGX)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Energy Services (KEGX)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.