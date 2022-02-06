KeyCorp Comments on Waters Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the quarter.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

WAT stock opened at $325.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Waters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Waters by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

