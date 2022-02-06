Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
KMP.UN traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.88. The company had a trading volume of 245,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$24.15.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
