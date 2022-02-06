Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.52) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.15) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($16.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($22.94).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

