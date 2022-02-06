Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,349 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,548,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,874,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

