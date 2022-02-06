Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.64 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.72.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

