Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 74.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $211.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.57.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.