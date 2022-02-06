Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis grew its stake in American Electric Power by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,030,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,750,000 after buying an additional 1,249,100 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

