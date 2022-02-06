Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRN. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($150.56) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.88 ($111.10).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €86.80 ($97.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. Krones has a 52 week low of €64.30 ($72.25) and a 52 week high of €99.60 ($111.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.45.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

