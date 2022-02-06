Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “
LE stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,680,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after buying an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
