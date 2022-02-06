Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,653 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

