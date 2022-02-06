Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $295,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,890,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,739,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,093,000.
Shares of ILCG stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $73.77.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.