Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $295,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,890,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,739,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,093,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

