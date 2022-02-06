Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 83,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VCV opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

